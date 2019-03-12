Navy’s 60th flotilla docking at Muscat’s largest port

The Iranian Navy’s 60th flotilla, comprising ‘Bayandar’ destroyer, Bushehr logistic warship, and Lavan warship, berthed at Port Sultan Qaboos, the largest port in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday for a four-day stay.

Speaking at a diplomatic ceremony held on the deck of Lavan warship, Iranian ambassador to Oman, Nouri Shahroudi, highlighted the many cultural, religious, and geographical commonalities between the two countries, saying the relations between Tehran and Muscat have been on an upward trajectory.

He went on to add, “these relations are also being pursed in the military and defense sectors through the establishment of a joint military friendship committee, as well as the exchange of military and defense delegations.”

The commander of the flotilla, admiral Reza Bodaghi, also said at the ceremony that the objectives of the visit were to convey Iran’s message of peace and friendship, to preserve security in the region, to learn about various cultures and strengthen marine and military ties with other countries.

He also expressed hope that peace and stability would continue to prevail in the region.

