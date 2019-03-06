Iran condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

In a Wednesday statement, Bahram Ghasemi condemned a suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan on a construction company in Jalalabad as an ‘inhuman act’, expressing sympathy with the people and government of Afghanistan, especially the families of the victims.

“Conducting terrorist attacks against innocent people is the most inhuman method that terrorist groups use to reach their illegitimate political goals,” Ghasemi said.

“We are confident that the Afghan nation revolving around its legitimate government will continue their path towards strengthened stability and security and they will enjoy the support of the Iranian government and nation on that path," the spokesman further added.

KI/4561423