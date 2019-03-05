  1. Politics
5 March 2019 - 13:08

Kharrazi:

EU’s faster implementation of INSTEX may dissipate Iran’s distrust

EU’s faster implementation of INSTEX may dissipate Iran’s distrust

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi said Tue. that Europe’s faster implementation of its trade mechanism for Iran (INSTEX) may dissipate the Iranian nation’s current distrust.

Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council, held talks on Tuesday with a visiting French delegation from Institut Montaigne, a pioneering independent think tank dedicated to public policy in France and Europe.

During the meeting, Kharrazi maintained that the West’s pressure policy has made Iran severely sensitive about FATF-related issues.

“Europe’s approach toward the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) has further exacerbated the sensitivities, and resulted in Iranian public opinion’s distrust toward Europe,” Kharrazi stressed.

He further stressed that Europe’s faster implementation of its trade mechanism for Iran, known as INSTEX, may change the current atmosphere against Europe for the better.

Referring to the intensification of the Israeli prime minister’s bellicose remarks against Iran, Kharrazi said “Netanyahu needs to show off power for the elections, but he knows all too well that any move against Iran's interests will be a political suicide.”

The Syrian people support Assad in restoring peace and fight terrorism, he added.

MS/4559816

News Code 143124

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News