EU’s faster implementation of INSTEX may dissipate Iran’s distrust

Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council, held talks on Tuesday with a visiting French delegation from Institut Montaigne, a pioneering independent think tank dedicated to public policy in France and Europe.

During the meeting, Kharrazi maintained that the West’s pressure policy has made Iran severely sensitive about FATF-related issues.

“Europe’s approach toward the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) has further exacerbated the sensitivities, and resulted in Iranian public opinion’s distrust toward Europe,” Kharrazi stressed.

He further stressed that Europe’s faster implementation of its trade mechanism for Iran, known as INSTEX, may change the current atmosphere against Europe for the better.

Referring to the intensification of the Israeli prime minister’s bellicose remarks against Iran, Kharrazi said “Netanyahu needs to show off power for the elections, but he knows all too well that any move against Iran's interests will be a political suicide.”

The Syrian people support Assad in restoring peace and fight terrorism, he added.

