Pakistan’s railway minister due in Tehran for three-day visit

During his stay, the Pakistani minister will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to confer on bilateral relations.

On March 6, he will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Rasht-Qazvin railway line, on an invitation extended by the Iranian government.

Pakistan’s Railways Ministry spokesperson said Sheikh Rasheed would convey a special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a message of President Arif Alvi to the Iranian president.

The federal minister would also convey a message of President Alvi to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The official will also hold several meetings with relevant organizations for partnership and improvement in the railway network.

Earlier in December 2018, Pakistan and Iran agreed to enhance their trade relations and improve railway connectivity.

