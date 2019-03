TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of the Third Educational and Training Festival of Isar (Devotion) National Award was held in Shahid Motahari Amphitheater of the Central Organization of Islamic Azad University (IAU) on Tue. Feb. 26 in the presence of Vice President and Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Hojjatoleslam Shahidi and Chancellor of Islamic Azad University (IAU) Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi.