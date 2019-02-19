Iran Expediency Council likely to approve CFT, Palermo bills

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Abbasali Kadkhodaei, spokesman of the Guardian Council, said that anti-money laundering body-FATF-related Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, known as Palermo Convention will likely be approved by the Expediency Council.

The two FATF-related bills have already been approved by the lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament and need to gain the approval of the Expediency Council after they were rejected by the Guardian Council.

While President Rouhani asks for the approval of the bills, Some officials cite concerns over joining the anti-money laundering body, saying that joining the FATF may pave the way for further sanctioning Iran. Others believe that passing the bills is necessary for keeping trade and banking ties with other countries under US economic sanctions.

Guardian Council of is a body empowered to vet legislation but the Expediency Council acts as a mediator in disputes between the Parliament and the Guardian Council.

The spokesman said that the Council rejected the bills because of the flaws they found with the bills in accordance with the Iran’s Constitution, adding that the doors are still open for the Expediency Council to approve the two bills. He noted that the Expediency Council will probably approve both bills.

The Expediency Council held a meeting to discuss the Palermo bill but ended without conclusion last Saturday, leaving the fate of the bill unknown for at least two more weeks. These delays come at a time when the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force is repotedly going to extend once more its deadline for Iran to complete its reform plan for another 4-mounth period.

KI/4547041