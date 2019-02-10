300 foreign journalists to cover Iran’s Feb. 11 demonstrations

Nasrollah Lotfi, the deputy head of the Council of Coordination on Islamic, added that more than 6,500 Iranian and foreign reporters, photographers and cameramen will cover the massive turnout throughout the country.

"Over 300 foreign journalists have so far expressed readiness to attend the event," he noted, adding that "the foreign media representatives will be stationed across all the 12 demonstration routes leading to Azadi Square [west of Tehran]."

According to the official, over 200 foreign political, religious, sports and academic figures will participate in the rallies.

Millions of Iranians hold nationwide rallies every year on February 11 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which marks the overthrow of the US-backed Pahlavi dynasty.

The ceremonies are attended by high-ranking officials and thousands of people from all walks of life across the country.

MNA/IRN83203551