Iran hails formation of new Lebanese govt.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates the Lebanese government and nation on the formation of the new government, which was an outcome of sympathy and understanding among all Lebanese groups and clans,” Bahram Ghasemi said Thursday.

“This success is not limited to the formation of the government, and indeed shows the will of a nation and its leaders to shape their future within the framework of independence and without any foreign pressure and with unity, agreement and sympathy,” he said.

The spokesman stressed the continuation of Iran’s support for stability and security of Lebanon, expressing hope that the formation of the Lebanese government would open a new chapter in the country’s history and improve relations between political groups and prepare the ground for further development of Lebanon.

MS/FM