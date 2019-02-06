‘US should exit Syria, whether it likes it or not’

He made the remarks after meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Wednesday in Tehran.

“The victory of Syria is the victory of Resistance Front,” he highlighted, adding that Tehran and Damascus have strategic relations with each other. “What we see now is the result of unity among countries of Resistance Axis,” he noted.

Describing the meeting with Syrian FM as ‘constructive’, Velayati also said that it is necessary to congratulate victories of Syrian government and nation amidst propaganda of ‘regional and international’ enemies.

For his part, Walid Muallem said that both Iran and Syria have fought against terrorism and are now countering another enemy which is ‘colonialism’.

As far as this unity exists, ‘we will defeat colonialism’ just like the victory against terrorism, the Syrian minister stressed.

He also hailed his talks with Iranian officials as ‘constructive’, saying that he has discussed ways to boost strategic cooperation between the two countries.

