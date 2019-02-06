Full stability, security in Syria a key regional goal for Iran: Pres. Rouhani

“One of the important regional goals and foreign policy principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the establishment of full stability, security and normal conditions in Syria for the return of Syrians to their normal life," said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Wednesday in Tehran.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Tehran-Damascus relations became closer, and will continue to grow in all fields serving the national interests of the two nations, he added.

Rouhani also offered congratulations to the people and the government of Syria on the victories over the terrorists, adding, “we have no doubt that your victory against a great conspiracy in this region led by the United States and some other countries is a great victory and success for the Syrians and the entire region."

Syria is still facing obstacles before it reaches full victory, said Rouhani adding that "overcoming these hurdles is a common goal for the two countries”.

Rouhani also went on to state that the relations between the two countries should stand strong in long term.

He also referred to the recent visit of Iran's First Vice-President to Damascus and deemed it very important and successful.

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria Walid Muallem also congratulated the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and thanked the Iranian nation and government’s unrelenting support to Syria.

“The Syrian nation and government praise and rely on Tehran’s unwavering stances in supporting Syria’s territorial integrity and combating terrorism and foreign occupation," he added.

“Without a doubt, Iran’s success in foiling the United States’ conspiracies is a great achievement for the entire region, including Syria,” he continued.

Muallem went on to describe Jahangiri’s visit to Damascus as very effective, adding, “this visit has set off a powerful move for development of relations between the two countries."

