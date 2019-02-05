Islamic Rev. reduces gap between poor and rich: VP

He made the remarks on Tuesday during his visit to Malayer, Hamedan province.

Some foreign media insist that Iranian nation’s economic condition has aggravated compared to the past, he said, adding that however, “I’m announcing this based on valid indicators that the gap between the rich and poor have significantly decreased and the move has been towards justice.”

“Iran is the freest country in the Middle East region,” maintained the vice-president, adding, “our system bears some problems which need to be tackled but independence and freedom in Iran are exemplary.”

MNA/4534203