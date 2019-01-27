Voice of Islamic Revolution has gained more influence in world's public opinion

America has been hostile to the Iranian nation for 40 years, but the Islamic Republic of Iran has been getting stronger and the voice of the Islamic Revolution has gained more influence in the world's public opinion every day, Ghaderi said.

Here is the full text of interview with Chief Editor of Tehran Times newspaper Mohammad Ghaderi:

Do you think whether the American sanction policy vs. Iran, have successful results?

Definitely not. Of course, we need to examine this issue at two levels: the first level of short impact and the second-level of lasting impact. Accordingly, there may be pressures on the people and the Iranian regime during a period of time, but ultimately what would have been the main purpose of the United States of the sanctions would not be met. The reason for this is clear: America has been hostile to the Iranian nation for 40 years, but the Islamic Republic of Iran has been getting stronger and the voice of the Islamic Revolution has gained more influence in the world's public opinion every day.

Is EU acting independently in the talks with Islamic Republic?

The answer to this question is also clear: definitely not. Of course, the important point that should be clarified here is: Europe can’t be independent or unwilling? In my opinion, some European countries want independence from the United States, but they can’t, since they have accepted America's hegemony for many years, and everything has become American. The other European countries do not essentially want to be independent of the United States. As far as negotiations with Iran are concerned, in my opinion, the EU can’t decide independently of Europe, because of the widespread influence of the United States on the infrastructure of decision-making in Europe and because of their high level relations political and economic. Of course, it should be noted that Europe is losing ground because the United States, in particular Donald Trump, don't want a single powerful Europe, but rather a collapse of a single Europe, in order to be able to assert itself as the only supreme power in the world stabilize.

Western propaganda every day sends other in mass media messages about "China threat". But no proof about Chinese expansion. What do you think about that?

This is natural, since the United States, like the Islamic Revolution of Iran as its ideological enemy, sees China as its commercial and political enemy. In other words, the United States wants to be the premier hegemony in the world and does not endure any competitor to achieve this goal. So, with negative propaganda, it tries to convey a bad image of its competitors to the world's public opinion, similar to what it used to be about communism.

Iran and Russia have good cooperation in Syria. Do you think this cooperation may be practical in other areas?

Yes, Sure. I think that Russia and Iran can have strategic partnerships for many reasons. I mean, there are a lot of points of contact between the two countries that can provide the basis for these partnerships, so some issues should not preclude such cooperation. The example of cooperation in Syria is good evidence that the two countries together can play a very effective role in international developments and prevent Western interference.

Interview by: Geopolitica