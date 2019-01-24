Development of Iran-Russia political, security relations unparalleled

Mehdi Sanaei, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, made the remarks in a panel at the Institute for Iran-Eurasia Studies (IRAS) in Tehran.

At the panel, Sanaei first addressed the latest status of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia in political, economic and cultural fields, saying relations between the two countries have undergone a major transformation as a result of the growth of mutual needs and regional conditions.

According to Sanaei, since the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal also known as the JCPOA, economic relations between Iran and Russia have multiplied, but the developing relations have yet to reach the desired levels using potentials.

The Iranian diplomat also hailed Iran's cultural actitivies in Russia. Meanwhile, he described the development of Iran-Russia political, security relations as unparalleled.

The two countries' common approaches and perspectives towards global trends and shared regional interests, especially in relation to the Middle East developments, were the most important force behind the development of political relations between the two countries, according to the Iranian ambassador.

