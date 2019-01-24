Tehran resolved to expand coop. with SCO: envoy

Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh, Iranian ambassador to Beijing, made the remark in a meeting with the newly-appointed Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Vladimir Norov, on Thursday in China.

“While the Trump administration, as an irresponsible power, always seeks to build walls and undermine other nations’ bilateral relations instead of paving the way for interaction and convergence in the world, Iranian and Chinese leaders and nations are determined to break down all obstacles and develop their historic relations in all fields,” said the Iranian ambassador at the meeting.

He also voiced Iran’s expectation for a positive development regarding the acceptance of Iran’s formal membership to the Shanghai Organization during Norov’s term as the SCO chief, calling for drawing up and putting into effect a roadmap for improving Iran’s membership in the SCO in the near future.

Throughout history, Iran has had good relations with most of the SCO member states, said the secretary general, highlighting the importance of the role and position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in its interactions and cooperation with the Shanghai Organization.

MS/IRN83182036