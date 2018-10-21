Iran, Russia, India study ways of boosting cooperation

In the second and last day of a trilateral meeting organized by the Russkiy Mir Foundation, the participants discussed means of enhancing strengthening and broadening cooperation between Russia, Iran and India.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia, as well as Chairman of the Political and International Research Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyed Kazem Sajjadpour represented the Islamic Republic.

Addressing the meeting, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei stressed the importance of coordination and trilateral collaborations between the three states saying conduction of joint projects should be facilitated.

The official pointed to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the International North-South Passage, and the Iran-Pakistan-India gas project with the cooperation of Russia as highly important joint initiatives.

Noting that the North-South Passage is of great significance to Iran and Russia, Sanaei said that participation in the project can also be highly important and beneficial to New Delhi.

The official noted that there are trilateral projects in which Iran, Russia and India are involved.

Referring to the long-term strategic ties between the Islamic Republic and Russia, Sanaei said the two countries are making every effort to boost mutual economic ties.

He touched upon Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries to facilitate visa issuance, and said that such agreements have been signed between Iran and India in the past.

During the first day of the meeting on Sunday, Chairman of the Committee on Education and Science at the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Nikonov reiterated Moscow’s interest in expanding ties with the neighbors, and expressed Russia’s readiness to develop bilateral ties with Iran.

MR/4436493