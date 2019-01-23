  1. Politics
Iran must increase pace of scientific progress

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the pace of scientific progress of the country should be preserved and strengthened for the 20 to 30 years to come so that we reach the pinnacle of scientific growth.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran must maintain and increase the pace of its scientific progress. "Iran must not be content with its current level of advancement in science or pause its progress," he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in ameeting with a number of researchers and officials from the Institute for Cognitive Science Studies (ICSS), on Wednesday.

He described Iran’s scientific progress over the past 20 years as good but stressed it should gain more momentum.

