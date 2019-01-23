Leader receives researchers from Cognitive Science Studies institute

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei received on Wednesday a number of researchers and officials from the Institute for Cognitive Science Studies (ICSS).

The ICSS is a non-governmental institution in Tehran, committed to providing a research and educational environment that brings together the various disciplines that contribute to cognitive sciences.

The institute was established in 1998, and is currently chaired by Alireza Moradi.

ICSS offers PhD and Master's degrees in the field of cognitive neuroscience.

The details of the meeting will be published later.

