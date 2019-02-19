Syria in talks with Iranian mobile phone operator: Assembly Speaker

He made the remark at a People’s Assembly session on Monday, where Syrian lawmakers reviewed the performance of the country’s Communications and Technology Ministry.

Sabbagh noted the poor state of internet and communications in Syria, saying the country is in talks with a mobile phone operator in Iran for more cooperation. He added that the details of the negotiations will be disclosed to the public in the near future, according to al-Watan daily.

He said the country is planning to increase the number of its mobile phone operators to three.

According to Syria’s state-run news agency SANA, the Assembly members during the session called for rehabilitating and improving communications services, addressed the shortage of maintenance staff, and urged improvement of internet speed.

Minister of Communications and Technology Iyad al-Khatib said that work is underway to address the lack of internet services in some areas.

He also said that work on fiber-optic lines is underway, and have already been put into service in Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Sweida, according to SANA.

