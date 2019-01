January 21 is the birthday anniversary of prominent Iranian poet Abul-Qasem Ferdowsi. His Shahnameh is a mythical masterpiece and epic that has been interwoven in Iranians' hearts through the Ages. Shahnameh is the letter of love, Ghasemi wrote in amessage on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Ferdowsi.

Ferdowsi, in the loneliness and painful period of Iranian culture and history, went to war with reuinage and corruption with his Shahnameh, it adds.

LR/4518982