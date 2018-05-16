پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Wed 16 May 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Iran marks National Ferdowsi Day
MASHHAD, May 16 (MNA) – Iranians paid tribute to Hakim Abul-Qasim Ferdowsi, a renowned literary figure whose “Shahnameh” is considered as the world’s longest epic poetry written by a single poet.
By: Ramin Saffari
2018-05-16 14:08
Related News
National Ferdowsi Day commemorated in Tehran
Happy Ferdowsi Day
Tags
Ferdowsi
Ferdowsi National Day
Mashhad