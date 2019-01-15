Sofia MENAR to feature 7 Iranian movies

The seven movies include ‘The Dark Room’, by Rouhollah Hejazi, ‘Orange Days’ by Arash Lahooti, 'Appendix' by Hossein Namazi, 'Leaf of Life' by Ebrahim Mokhtari, 'Sheeple' by Houman Seyyedi, 'Motherhood' directed by Roghayyeh Tavakkoli and 'Colchicum' by Mohammadreza Rasouli.

Sofia MENAR Film Festival makes audience familiar with the culture and traditions of the Islam world. The program of Sofia MENAR Film Festival presents the best of Middle East and North Africa cinema productions, including feature films, documentaries and short projects. A lot of accompanying events are organised within the frames of the festival. These events are particularly selected and bound up with the countries of this region, representing traditions and customs of the ethnic groups that inhabit its lands.

The 2019 edition of the Sofia MENAR is slated for January 15-31 in the Bulgarian capital city.

