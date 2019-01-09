Turkey calls for joint control with Russia, Iran of US exit from Syria

"The United States has been facing several difficulties amid the process of withdrawing troops from Syria. We want to coordinate this process jointly with Russia and Iran, with which we had arranged work in the framework of the Astana process. [It is needed] in order for terrorist organisations not to fill in the void [following the US pullout]," the Turkish top diplomat was quoted by Sputnik as saying on Wednesday.

The statement comes a day after US National Security Advisor John Bolton slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's article on the US withdrawal from Syria, published in the New York Times, as 'wrong and offensive'.

Previously, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, commenting on Bolton's statement regarding a possible Turkish operation against Kurdish forces, criticized him by saying that Turkey could never compromise on the issue of the Kurdish YPG militia, as, according to the president, they had never actually fought against ISIL terrorists.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have been the guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria, with the presidents of the countries being heavily engaged in negotiations on the peace process in the war-torn Arab state.

MNA/SPUTNIK