12 January 2019 - 10:55

Weapons, ammo left behind by terrorists found in Damascus, Quneitra

DAMASCUS, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Authorities on Friday found weapons and ammo, some of which are British made, and vehicles of the so-called “White Helmets” group left behind by terrorists in western part of Damascus Countryside province and Quneitra countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that large amounts of weapons and munitions left behind by terrorist organizations were found during the sweeping operations in towns and villages in western part of Damascus countryside province and the countryside of Quneitra.

The seized weapons included large amounts of weapons, various ammo, a number of stolen vehicles and a British-made fire engine which was used by “White Helmets” group, in addition to a bulldozer and two modern cars entering from the occupied territories as part of the support provided by the Israeli regime to the terrorist groups.

