Iran, Pakistan stress expansion of bilateral art, culture coop.

Iran and Pakistan enjoy high capacities for expanding their relations in every field, so that art and culture sector can be used as preliminary ground for deepening and strengthening bilateral ties.

For this purpose, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad-Reza Nazeri met and held talks with Sardar Usman Buzdar Chief Minister of Punjab in Pakistan’s Lahore this morning on Jan. 11.

The two sides stressed the enhancement of artistic and cultural ties between Iran and Pakistan.

In this meeting, Sardar Usman Buzdar Chief Minister of Punjab expounded his viewpoints on strengthening bilateral relationship between Iran and Pakistan, adding, “the two countries enjoy high capabilities for strengthening their cooperation in the field of art and culture.”

Moreover, the two sides emphasized on improving bilateral ties in various fields including trade, business and economy.

For his part, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad-Reza Nazeri pointed to the amicable ties between Iran and Pakistan which dates back to many years ago and called for deepening cultural ties between Iran and Pakistan.

MA