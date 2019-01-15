Culture ministry to back private sector in global markets wholeheartedly

The ministry will follow up supporting private sector in the international markets of artistic and cultural works, he maintained.

To develop artistic and cultural activities, joining relevant international conventions and taking advantage of high potentials and capacities of artistic and cultural activists as well as nongovernmental organization (NGOs) should be taken into serious consideration, he added.

Promoting cultural-geographical interactions, launching Iranology programs abroad are of the other approaches of the ministry, the director general opined.

Strengthening Quranic-based cultural activity, companionship of the Prophet PBUH) and Ahl ul-Bayt in the Islamic world, developing religious tourism (hajj and pilgrimage) qualitatively and quantitatively are of the other macro objectives taken by the ministry.

The director general said that increasing public access to cultural-artistic spaces and products with cultural justice-based approach especially in rural and disadvantaged areas as well as strengthening sales and distribution system of cultural products have been put atop agenda.

