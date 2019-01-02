“We have a duty to stand up against the oppressor and defend the oppressed”

Ali Akbar Salehi, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks during the opening ceremony of an exhibition of knowledge-based firms at the AEOI complex.

At the beginning of his remarks Salehi hailed Iran’s vast human resources, saying that no country in the West Asian region can match Iran in terms of enjoying such educated and wise youths.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian nuclear chief said Iran has faced obstacles on the way to reach growth and development due to values and concepts it holds to as well as its political and international approach.

He added that maintaining independence counts for the Islamic Republic very much, stressing that through idealism and making sacrifices Iran can reach a higher position in comparison to other countries.

The Iranian nuclear chief further added Iran is not a materialist country rather it is an idealist one that is different from other countries in that regard.

He called on the knowledge-based countries to intensify their efforts to serve their own country by providing new ideas.

Salehi, at the end, visited different parts of the exhibition and inspected the knowledge-based firms’ projects and activities.

