US dream of halting Iran's oil exports won't come true

Speaking during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning, Rouhani said, "the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to export oil despite US sanctions."

“In the past 9 months, Iran's trade balance has been positive due to the $750m non-oil exports, indicating that the activities of the economic executives and the private and public sectors have been successful,” he added.

Rouhani said, “based on oil minister's reports, Iran's oil sales have been continuing just as it was expected, but there are some minor issues that are solvable and will be solved soon."

Pointing to the reports on employment, he said, “these figures show that in autumn this year, we have had 623 thousand net employment and this is promising given the current conditions of the country."

“For the first time, our net employment rate has reached to almost 24 million people, while at the beginning of the current government’s term of office, 20.6 million people were employed in the country,” Rouhani added.

