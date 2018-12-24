First follow-up committee held on Chabahar trilateral agreement

The meeting was held in the port city of Chabahar, southern Iran, in attendance of Mohammad Ali Hassanzadeh, the deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization as well as high-ranking delegations from the parties to the agreement.

The committee aimed at finalizing the protocol to harmonize transit, roads, customs and consular matters for making the route attractive and decrease logistic costs.

Reportedly, detailed discussions were held between the three sides on drawing the necessary provisions for the full operation of the agreement. Further details are yet to be revealed.

In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan signed a pact, which entailed the establishment of a transit and transport corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs.

Chabahar Port is being considered a gateway to golden opportunities for trade by India, Iran and Afghanistan with central Asian countries.

MR/4493650