Two Iranian players join Portugal’s Marítimo

Iranian defender Mohammad Reza Ghasemi and defensive midfielder Amir Hossein Sheikholeslam are the first purchases of the Portuguese club in the winter market, Sapo reported on Friday.

20-year-old Sheikholeslam was previously playing in Zob Ahan at Iran Professional League (IPL). And 19-year-old Ghasemi came to Marítimo from Lusitânia FC which is in the Portuguese Second Division.

The team has already an Iranian goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh in its main squad.

It is still unclear whether these two young players are going to play in the main squad or start in team B.

Marítimo football team is playing Portugal's top-flight competition, the Primeira Liga, while the club also has another team dubbed as Marítimo B which plays in Portugal’s third division. The team now ranks 15th in the Primeira Liga with 11 points from 14 matches.

