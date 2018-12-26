  1. Culture
Rare bird spotted in southeastern Iran

ZAHEDAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Park Rangers have spotted a black stork, from a rare bird species, in Konarak, southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Hassan Zati Keykha, head of the regional Department of Environment, said the species was captured on camera near the coast of Oman Sea, south of the province.

According to the official, the coast’s diverse flora, especially the aquatic plants, and its mild weather during the cold season have made the region an ideal bird migration flyway. The southern coast hosts a wide range of migratory birds every year during winter.

He noted that it is the first time that a black stork has been sighted in the region.

Black stork is among the rarest birds in the world. It is known as a strong long-distance migrant.

The species is native to India and is wetland-dependent. Apart from India, black storks are resident birds of Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Papua New Guinea and Sri Lanka. They primarily feed on fish, crabs and molluscs.

Earlier in July, a black stork was spotted around Dalu river in Saghez, a city in western Kurdestan Province.

