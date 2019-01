ASHURADEH, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Ashuradeh Island, a narrow, long stretch of land in the extreme southeastern section of the Caspian Sea is hosting the winter migratory birds such as larus, black-winged stilts, Caspian terns, swans, ducks, flamingos, pelicans, and geese. As the only Iranian island in the Caspian Sea, Ashuradeh is under environmental protection and has a considerable wildlife population including breeding birds such as pheasants and black francolins.