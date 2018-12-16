  1. Economy
Fruit, vegetable exports up 59% in 8 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Iran exported 2.31 million tons of fruits and vegetables worth $866 million during the past eight months of the current fiscal (March 21- Nov. 21), a senior official at Iran’s Trade ‎Promotion Organization (TPO) said.

Mahmoud Bazari, the director general of the exports coordination office at TPO for agro crops and processing industries' products, said the figure indicates 59% and 19% growth in terms of value and volume in comparison with the similar period of last year.

According to the official, 160,000 tons of flowers worth $401 million were exported in the period, which show a 40% hike in terms of value and 5.4% increase in terms of volume year on year.

Bazari added that exports of Iran’s sweets and chocolates stood at 330,000 tons worth $549 million, which also show an increase of 34% and 3% in terms of value and volume, respectively.

