Pars Tourism Exhibition in Shiraz

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – The 10th edition of Pars Tourism Exhibition kicked off in Shiraz, Fars province, on Wednesday in attendance of the head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Ali Asghar Mounesan. The four-day event is turning the spotlight on Iran's potentials in medical and health tourism, religious and air traveling, hotels and eco-lodges, marine and air sports, online booking, free trade zones, recreational activities and handicrafts.