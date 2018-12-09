  1. Culture
Iranian artists to showcase handicrafts in Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Iranian artists will showcase handicrafts and souvenirs from various provinces in an exhibition to be held for the first time in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Directorate of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Kurdistan province, this specialized exhibition will be held for ten days in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2019.

The exhibition will showcase handicrafts made in various Iranian provinces, including carpets, rugs, chess boards, earthenware, local clothes, silverware, traditional jewelry, knives, as well as souvenirs from Yazdm Isfahan, Hamedan, Urmia, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Qom, Tabriz, etc.

