Canada mulls ending arms deal with Saudi Arabia

“We are engaged with the export permits to try and see if there is a way of no longer exporting these vehicles to Saudi Arabia,” he said in an interview that aired on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Pointing to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Trudeau added, “the murder of a journalist is absolutely unacceptable and that’s why Canada from the very beginning had been demanding answers and solutions on that.”

Saudi Arabia has $13 billion agreement for armored vehicles with the Canadian unit of General Dynamics Corp.

Trudeau said last month that Canada could freeze the relevant export permits if it concluded the weapons had been misused.

MAH/PR