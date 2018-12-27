  1. Politics
27 December 2018 - 17:47

Saudi king reshuffles cabinet, appoints new foreign minister

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered a cabinet shakeup, removing Adel Al-Jubeir from his post, naming a new foreign minister.

Adel Al-Jubeir, who had held the post of Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister since 2015, has been ousted by King Salman as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of the top government posts, replacing him with Ibrahim al-Assaf.

The major reshuffle comes three months after the brutal murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The newly appointed foreign minister had been serving as minister of state and as a member of the presiding board of Saudi oil company Aramco.

King Salman has appointed Al-Jubeir to the post of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. 

Some other posts including the chief of the National Guard has also changed and Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz has replaced Prince Miteb bin Abdullah. 

Kamal Iranidoost

