Iran 1–1 Palestine in friendly match

Held at Doha’s Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and behind closed doors, Mehdi Taremi found the back of the net in the 50th minutes.

Here is the video of the only goal of Iran in this match:

According to reports, Team Melli players had many chances for scoring but lacked the required cutting edge.

Palestinian midfielder Jonathan Cantillana broke the deadlock in the added time of the second half.

According to plans, Team Melli departed for Doha on December 17 to do its final preparations for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The team is slated to play another friendly match with Qatar on December 31 before departing for Abu Dhabi on January 2, 2019.

Queiroz also wanted to play India the buildup to the tournament, but Stephen Constantine turned down the Portuguese’s request since the Blue Tigers already had scheduled on December 27 and December 30, Tehran Times reported.

The event will kick off on January 5 with the match between the host, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Iran will meet Yemen on January 7 and Vietnam on January 12 before playing with Iraq on December 16. Queiroz’s men eye to claim the title for Iran after some 42 years.

