Iran water polo is preparing for Asian qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics. The qualifiers will be held in Kazakhstan’s Almaty from February 12 to 16, 2019.

Aleksandar Ćirić’s men do some fitness training and review tactics in the mornings and hold training matches with Singapore in the afternoon, according to the Swimming Federation of Iran.

Iran won the bronze medal of the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia with a victory over China.

MAH/ 4758761