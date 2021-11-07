2,611 films submitted to Iran CinemaVérité

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi Moghaddam, Iran International Documentary Film Festival (CinemaVérité) will be held from December 9 to 16, 2021.

The submitted films are slated to be reviewed by selecting the board of the festival.

The list of the selected films in the national competition section of the 15th "CinemaVérité", will be announced in three groups of short documentaries (up to 40 minutes), mid-length (40 to 70 minutes), and full-length (over 70 minutes) by the end of November.

MNA/