Cellphone imports in H1 at $242 million

According to data released by Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the number indicates a 54% year-on-year increase in cellphone imports in terms of value.

This is while over 700,000 handsets are yet to be released from the Customs.

According to IRICA’s report, cellphones have had a 1.09% share of the country’s total imports during the period.

During last year’s corresponding period, cellphones worth $158.069 million entered the domestic market, forming the meager share of 0.63% in the country’s total imports.

