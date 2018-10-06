  1. Economy
6 October 2018 - 13:47

Cellphone imports in H1 at $242 million

Cellphone imports in H1 at $242 million

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – The total value of mobile phones imported into Iran during the first six months of the current Iranian year (through Sep. 22) amounted to $242.692 million.

According to data released by Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the number indicates a 54% year-on-year increase in cellphone imports in terms of value.

This is while over 700,000 handsets are yet to be released from the Customs.

According to IRICA’s report, cellphones have had a 1.09% share of the country’s total imports during the period.

During last year’s corresponding period, cellphones worth $158.069 million entered the domestic market, forming the meager share of 0.63% in the country’s total imports.

MR/4421923

News Code 138398
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News