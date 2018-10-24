Iran offers congratulations to Afghanistan on successful parl. elections

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has offered congratulations to the Afghan government and nation for holding parliamentary elections in the country successfully, according to the official website of Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In a Wednesday statement, Ghasemi hailed Afghanistan for holding its parliamentary elections after a three-year hiatus, saying that the votes became possible with the efforts of the Afghan people and government.

“Tehran considers it as a positive move towards establishment of democracy and achievement of security, stability and development in the neighbouring country,” he noted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that, with the formation of the new parliament, the process of change would resolve problems there and lead to lasting peace, security, and prosperity for the Afghan nation,” Ghasemi noted.

