Wait and contemplate for a second

However, this time the self-proclaimed defenders of human rights have created a commotion over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a loyalist to the West. If Khashoggi was not a devotee to the West, his murder was put into oblivion like thousands of innocent men, women and children in today’s Palestine, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, and Kashmir.

Shouldn’t all people be the equally protected or perpetrators of carnage held accountable before the laws of man? What is the difference between the killing of Sheikh Nimr, Saleh Sammad, Ghazanfar Roknabadi, Emad and Jihad Mughniyah, Hassan Shehtah, Mustafa Badr al-Din, Samir Qnatar, and Fathi Shaghaghi. These prominent figures died amid deafening silence.

One answer lies in the nature and ideology of liberal democracy that theorizes about individualism and tribalism, from Machiavelli to Hobbes to Theodor Herzl, that extols human societies in contradiction to the creator’s command for justice and accord. Human rights assertions are largely in sham in too many places globally.

If assassination and slaughter is considered a crime, and if your conscious is no longer at ease and you feel disgusted by, for example, the story of Khashoggi’s murder, be aware that this is your own doing, too. You pick puppets to rule over your lands, scare people off Islamic virtues and create Islamophobia and back the terrorist Wahhabis.

Iranian rocketry exists only to try to defend Iran and the oppressed against the brutality of tyrants. Have the followers of true Islam led by Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) ever started war on each other?

If you want to know the truth about the obscene application of power and militancy you can study the honest narratives of Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Vietnam, Palestine, Iran Air Flight 655, the Balkans, and the war on Yemen, among other atrocities.

MNA/TT