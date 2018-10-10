Iran summons German amb. to denounce extradition of its diplomat to Belgium

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Wed. that the German ambassador had been summoned to the foreign ministry and the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Director General for European affairs met with him to strongly object to detaining, imprisoning and extraditing of an Iranian diplomat to Belgium.

Ghasemi said that the Director General for European affairs had described the detention, imprisonment and extradition of the Iranian diplomat as “a manufactured conspiracy designed by the enemies of Iran-Europe relations, which no doubt was designed by the same terrorist group based in France.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further noted that in the meeting it had been said that "the conspiracy was designed to deteriorate Iran-Europe relations and it was a show to make up for the failures of the Israeli regime’s-backed terrorist group."

Ghasemi went on to describe the detaining of the Iranian diplomat as an action against common laws, including diplomatic laws, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran calls for immediate release of the diplomat and his returning to Iran.

According to Ghasemi, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Director General for European Affairs had emphasized that the Islamic Republic will follow up on the issue in line with the aim of preserving the principles of the international law and the fight against different forms of terrorism, and will announce its decision in this regard when the time arrives.

