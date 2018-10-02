Iran warns against plots aimed at straining Tehran-Paris ties

Ghasemi gave the warning in reaction to a statement by three ministers of the French government in which they accused an Iranian diplomat of being involved in an act of sabotage planned in a gathering of terrorists in Paris, leading to the diplomat's arrest.

"Once again, we reject the accusations and allegations [leveled against the diplomat], and express the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong objection to the apprehension of the Iranian diplomat," said Ghasemi, calling for his immediate release.

The spokesman said the whole scenario is a conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the good and growing relations between Iran and Europe, and is in line with the objectives of the US and Israeli regime and managed by a terrorist group residing in France.

The spokesman then touched upon Iran's fundamental policy of condemning any terrorist activity.

"The existing documents reveal the clear role of dissidents, ill-wishers and saboteurs in this farcical show. So, we ask French authorities to be realistic toward the Islamic Republic of Iran, and once again warn about the evil hands of ill-wishers that aim to ruin the age-old ties between Iran and France and other influential European countries," he noted.

