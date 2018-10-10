Kazakhstan to exert efforts for solving crisis in Syria

In the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held Wednesday in Astana, Nazarbayev clarified that his country will continue to exert efforts for solving the crisis in Syria through providing a forum for talks.

Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, has hosted nine meetings on solving the crisis in Syria since January of 2017, where it stressed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, the need for solving the crisis through dialogue and eradication of terrorism.

The Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said in letter to participants of the Congress that extremists and terrorists use fake religious mottoes and commit criminal acts seeking to dismember the society and provoke believers of different religions against each other.

He added that the Russian Orthodox Church condemns crimes committed under fake religious slogans.

SANA/MNA