BANDAR TORKAMAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour 1 star was held on Oct. 3-5 in northern Iranian city of Bandar Torkaman, Golestan. A total of 13 teams, including eight teams from Iran, two from Thailand, and one each from Côte d’Ivoire, Czech Republic and Kazakhstan participated in the event. Iran A and B teams faced each other in the final showdown where Iran A claimed the title of the tournament.