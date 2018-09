Tabriz International Four-team Tournament was held in Tabriz, Eastern Azerbaijan province, with Iran, Japan, Ukraine and Belarus in participation.

Iran beat Ukraine 2-1 to be crowned in the 4-nation competitions.

The Iranian squad was crowned after winning 2 matches against Ukraine and Belarus and a 3-3 draw versus Japan with 7 points.

The Ukrainian team stood in the second place with 6 points.

KI