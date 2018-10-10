Gen. Soleimani offers condolences over passing of Imad Mughniyeh’s mother

In a letter to Nasrollah, Soleimani wrote that Hajjeh Amina Salemeh, who was the mother of Mughniyah brothers should be remembered as “the mother of Hezbollah”.

“Martyr Mughniyah’s mother was a legendary woman who defended Islam, Lebanon and the Resistance axis,” he said, adding that Hajjeh Amina Salemeh was not just the mother of Mughniyeh brothers, but she was the mother of all Lebanese martyrs.

Hajjeh Amina Salemeh passed away on Monday at the age of 80.

She was the mother of late Hezbollah senior commander who was assassinated in February 12, 2008 in a car bomb attack orchestrated by Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad.

She was the mother of two other martyrs Fuad and Jihad Mughniyeh who were martyred among the ranks of Lebanese resistance against Israeli occupation.

