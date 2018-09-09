Iran indigenizes radio radiation measuring devices

The deputy ICT minister said the indigenized radio radiation measuring devices will be used in all cities across the country in the near future.

The domestically-manufactured equipment will be used in all cities of the country after being tested and approved by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) as responsible body for confirming relevant equipment, he highlighted.

He added that current equipment has been manufactured in Spain, so that necessary measures were taken for the domestic manufacturing of 35 devices with the help of Iranian experts.

Back in July, ICT Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi had noted certain concerns in a number of cities about the presence of harmful radio signals in the air caused by radio jamming, adding that the necessary measurements have been conducted and the results will be disclosed to the public regarding these concerns. He later said that the results so far show that these radiations have always been based on thermal standards.

