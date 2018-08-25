Iranian Hajj pilgrims to start returning home from Aug. 27

The director of Iranian Hajj Operations Department at the Air Fleet and Airports Company Mahmoud Razavi said on Saturday that the first return flight will leave Medina for Iran’s Bushehr airport on August 27 and it will be carried out by Iran Air.

He said that nine flights will leave Medina to Bushehr, Zanjan, Ahvaz, and Mashhad airports as well as Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on the first day.

The official added that 19 airports are prepared to host the return flights.

Iran started sending about 85,000 Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from 19 airports on July 18 and the process continued until August 15.

